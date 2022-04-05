Man Accused of Fatally Strangling Sister in Opa-locka

A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly confessed to fatally strangling his sister at her Opa-locka home, authorities said.

Daniel Alonso-Perez, 66, was arrested Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Alonso-Perez had gone to his sister's home in the 13200 block of Northwest 28th Avenue when they got into a verbal argument.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At some point, he fatally strangled her with his hands, the report said. His sister's identity wasn't released.

After the strangling, Alonso-Perez turned himself in to the Miami Police Department, the report said.

Alonso-Perez was detained and Miami-Dade homicide investigators were notified, before he made a confession related to the killing, the report said.

Alonso-Perez was being held without bond Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.