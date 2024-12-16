Man accused of filming mom and daughter in Miami Beach Forever 21 dressing room

A man is facing voyeurism charges after he allegedly filmed a mother and her young daughter in the dressing room of a Miami Beach Forever 21 over the weekend.

Luca Dimichele, 31, was arrested in the alleged incident Saturday evening at the store at 701 Lincoln Road.

According to an arrest report, a mother was in a dressing room at the store with her 10-year-old daughter when one of them noticed a cellphone on the floor of their stall with the camera lens facing up at them while they were trying on clothes.

Luca Dimichele

The mother then saw the camera being repositioned in a way to record them without their consent, the report said.

She then grabbed the phone and turned it over and saw it was on recording mode, so she confronted Dimichele and turned the phone over to a store manager while they waited for police to arrive.

Dimichele, of Miami, was arrested and booked into jail before he bonded out. Attorney information wasn't available.