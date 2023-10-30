Man accused of filming woman in Forever 21 fitting room at Aventura Mall

A man was arrested for allegedly recording a woman while she was trying on clothes inside a fitting room of Forever 21 at the Aventura Mall.

Enzo Mariano Lucero, 22, was arrested Friday and faces charges of video voyeurism, according to an arrest report.

A store employee told officers Lucero had first approached her in the fitting room and asked her about another employee, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Enzo Lucero

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She noticed him hanging around the area and "found it strange and unusual" that Lucero was standing inside a stall and not trying on any clothing, the report said. When she asked him if he needed assistance, he allegedly told her, no and that he just taking pictures for his girlfriend.

The victim was trying on clothes in the stall next to Lucero when she said she noticed someone leaning down and pointing a cellphone under her stall, the report said.

The victim immediately notified an employee about it, who confronted Lucero and told him he needed to leave and that she would call security and the police.

As Lucero was being escorted by officers, he spontaneously stated he was not recording and he was attempting to buy clothes, the report said.

He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has since bonded out.