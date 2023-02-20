Miami-Dade County

Man Accused of Firing at Officers, Barricading Himself in Trailer in NW Miami-Dade

Esneyder Restrepo-Chaverra, 27, is charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an arrest report said

By Christian Colon

A man accused of shooting at officers before barricading himself for hours in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Sunday is facing serious charges.

Esneyder Restrepo-Chaverra, 27, is charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an arrest report said.

Esneyder Restrepo-Chaverra

According to the report, officers were called to the 17700 block of Northwest 54th Avenue early Sunday after multiple witnesses reported shots fired.

When officers arrived, Restrepo-Chaverra fired multiple rounds in the direction of the officers before barricading himself in a trailer, the report said.

Officers and members of Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team spent about eight hours trying to convince him to come out of the trailer before he finally surrendered, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officials said Restrepo-Chaverra denied any involvement in the incident and said he doesn't own any firearms, but spent casings and live ammunition were found inside his home, the report said.

Restrepo-Chaverra was ordered held without bond.

