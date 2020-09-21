Man Accused of Firing Gun Near Miracle Mile in Coral Gables

A man is facing charges after police say he fired a gun near Miracle Mile in Coral Gables over the weekend.

Jostin Gonzalez, 27, was arrested on charges including discharging a firearm in public, improper exhibition of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.

The report said a police officer on routine patrol heard five or six shots around 12:40 a.m. Saturday in downtown Coral Gables on Miracle Mile and then saw a crowd of people running.

A security guard at Copper 29 Bar told detectives he had an argument with Gonzalez moments before the shots were fired. The guard said he had refused to allow Gonzalez to enter the closed bar.

A short time later, the gunshots were heard. Officials said the incident was also caught on camera.

"Mr. González was seen via CCTV brandishing his firearm and shooting five or six shots in the alleyway," Coral Gables Police Officer Christian Crespo said.

Officers spotted Gonzalez within a three block radius of the bar, and witness descriptions of the shooter matched Gonzalez, officials said.

Gonzalez has a prior criminal history and was on probation for aggravated stalking and injunction violations, authorities said.

Gonzalez appeared in court Monday, where he was ordered held on $10,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.