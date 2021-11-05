Man Accused of Fleeing After Fatal Double Shooting in Doral Behind Bars in Miami-Dade

A man accused of trying to flee after a double shooting in Doral that left his girlfriend dead and a man critically injured was back behind bars in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Miguel Hernandez, 45, is facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the Oct. 28 shooting.

Hernandez was arrested near Jacksonville and brought back to Miami-Dade on Thursday. He made his first South Florida court appearance Friday where he was ordered held without bond.

Investigators said Hernandez was in a jealous rage when he shot and killed 58-year-old Marianela Rodriguez after following her to a home in Doral.

Hernandez got into a heated argument with Rodriguez before he fatally shot her then shot a man in his 40s, who was Rodriguez's friend and was helping her build furniture, police said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

After the shooting, Hernandez fled but only got as far as the Jacksonville area, where he was found and taken into custody by the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities said.

Friends said Hernandez and Rodriguez had been dating after meeting online about four months ago. They said Hernandez became possessive and jealous, and had even taken control of Rodriguez's Facebook account and would repeatedly post photos of the two of them together.