Man Accused of Fondling Himself in Front of Women, Child in Dolphin Mall

Lazaro Eugenio Martinez, 39, was arrested at the mall on a charge of performing a lewd act in the presence of a child

A Miami man was arrested at Dolphin Mall Sunday for allegedly fondling himself in front of women and a child, authorities said.

Lazaro Eugenio Martinez, 39, was arrested at the mall on Northwest 12th Street on a charge of performing a lewd act in the presence of a child, according to an arrest report.

The report said an officer who responded to the mall was told by a woman that Martinez had exposed himself and was fondling himself in front of her and her 6-year-old son. Another woman told the officer she also saw Martinez exposing and fondling himself, the report said.

Martinez told the officer he had exposed himself and was fondling himself because he had an itch, the report said.

Martinez was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he remained held on $7,500 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

