Miami

Man Accused of Grabbing Womens' Buttocks on Brickell Sidewalk

Emmanuel David Bradley, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge, according to an arrest report

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man accused of grabbing womens' buttocks in Brickell has been arrested, authorities said.

Emmanuel David Bradley, 43, was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Emmanuel David Bradley

The report said Bradley was arrested after police responded to reports of a man who was grabbing womens' buttocks in the 1100 block of Brickell Avenue.

One woman said the same man had grabbed her buttocks as she was walking on the sidewalk the day before.

Officers located Bradley a block away, and he was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

