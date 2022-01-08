Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Crash in Miami

A man is behind bars after he tried to leave the scene of a crash involving three vehicles, according to a statement by the Miami Police Department.
The incident occurred Saturday at approximately 5 a.m. around 2347 Northwest 7th Street in Miami.
Police say Jose Rodriguez crashed into an SUV that caused it to crush a motorcyclist that was next to it.
Rodriguez is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver's license.
Local
The motorcyclist was transported to Jackson Medical Hospital in stable condition.