Man accused of holding jeweler and his family at gunpoint in SW Miami-Dade home invasion

Police are looking for two more people who were involved in the armed robbery of York Valdes

Police have arrested a man who they say was one of the masked robbers who held a well-known jeweler and his family at gunpoint at their home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Wilfredo Atuna, 35, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of armed robbery, home invasion and kidnapping, according to an arrest report.

The home invasion happened March 13 at York Valdes' residence off Southwest 284th Street.

Valdes, the owner of York Jewelry in Hialeah, was outside his home when Atuna and another masked man approached him, pointed a gun to his head, and ordered him to go inside, police said.

Booking photo of Wildfredo Atuna
Once inside the residence, which was also occupied by Valdes' pregnant and his young daughter, the suspects demanded Valdes give them access to his jewelry stores.

"We know who you are, you are York the jeweler," the suspects allegedly told him. Valdes, who has thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok where he shows off his expensive jewelry, said he normally doesn't bring the items home.

Valdes said the thieves tried to convince him to go with them to the jewelry store to steal more items there.

The whole ordeal lasted several hours, and the suspects got away with Valdes' Cadillac, jewelry, clothing and shoes, police said.

It came to an end when Valdes said he jumped down from the second floor of his house and ran out the door asking for help. Surveillance video from neighboring homes captured Valdes screaming for help. The rest of his family also ran out and knocked on neighbors' doors for help.

Days later, police found Atuna – who was wearing Valdes' white gold Cuban link chain and Gucci t-shirt – and took him into custody. Valdes later identified him in a photographic line-up.

A second suspect, as well as a third person who entered the house through the victim's garage, are still at large.

Miami-Dade
