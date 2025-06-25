Man accused of illegal fuel tank operation in Miami-Dade

A man was arrested Wednesday after being seen stealing more than 200 gallons of fuel gas from multiple gas stations in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Orlando Pardo-Ortega, 56, was found engaging in an illegal fuel tank scheme where he seized fuel with a fuel bladder in his vehicle and charged his transactions to numerous counterfeit credit cards, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (BSO) said.

On April 25, Pardo-Ortega was seen by a police officer driving an illegally modified truck, containing an extra large capacity fuel tank, at a Wawa gas station in Doral, the arrest report said.

He was later seen at two more Wawas this time in Miami, in order "to avoid detection from Wawa representatives," the report claimed.

Here it was where the detective on the case affirmed that the truck had accepted a total of 218 gallons of fuel from the three different gas stations, a vast difference to the 52 gallon capacity of the factory standard for the truck model.

CCTV footage from the Wawas were reviewed and confirmed that Pardo-Ortega's truck had also been present the day before.

From the footage there was a count of 16 transactions and $2,689 stolen in fuel.

Some time later, Pardo-Ortega was seen on May 13 at pump #15 on a Racetrac gas station in Miami.

The transaction data from the pump showed 12 separate attempts at a transaction with six different credit cards, all which were declined, according to the report.

He then moved onto a Wawa gas station, where he attempted 33 total transactions with numerous credit cards, all of them being declined, which would have totaled to $14,225 in fuel, the report stated.

Pardo-Ortega was taken into custody without incident and transferred to Kendall Station for a formal interview before being charged with multiple counts of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft. retail fuel theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, among others.