Man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old near loanDepot Park, sexually battering her

A man is facing serious charges after he allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl near loanDepot Park then sexually battered her.

Akil Nathaniel Cousins, 27, was arrested Sunday on charges including three counts of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 17, kidnapping, and indecent exposure, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Akil Nathaniel Cousins

According to the report, the 14-year-old victim said she'd been kicked out of her home and was sitting on a bench by Northwest 14th Avenue and 7th Street near loanDepot Park in Little Havana around 9 a.m. Sunday when Cousins approached her.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She said he grabbed her hand and walked her across the street to a parking garage before they went into a building's lobby where Cousins pulled down his pants and forced the girl to perform a sex act on him, the report said.

The girl said they got in an elevator and got out of the sixth floor, where they helped a woman put her groceries in her apartment.

The teen said she whispered to the woman to call police but the woman didn't, and said Cousins again sexually battered her while they waited for the elevator, the report said.

Cousins and the teen left the building where the girl was able to run to a nearby business to get help.

A short time later, police received a report of a man exposing himself at an elderly community and took Cousins into custody, the report said.

While in police custody, an officer saw Cousins masturbating, the report said.

Cousins, who the report says is homeless, was later booked into jail. He appeared in court Monday where he was ordered held without bond.

Records showed Cousins had been arrested just last year on an indecent exposure charge in a separate case.