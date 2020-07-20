Broward

Man Accused of Kidnapping, Sexual Battery of Victim After Incident Near Broward Bar

During Javier Nepton’s court appearance on Saturday, a Broward County assistant state attorney said there had been “numerous recent incidents of similar behavior"

By Associated Press

A South Florida man is accused of the kidnapping and sexual battery of a man who was unconscious in a car, according to arrest reports.

It was the second arrest on similar charges for Javier Isaac Nepton. He was arrested in January for a sexual battery and kidnapping that happened in 2016, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. A second case led to the latest charges.

The two incidents were similar, according to arrest reports. In both cases, the men were drinking in a Fort Lauderdale bar and then blacked out. Each woke up in a parked car with Nepton sexually assaulting them, the newspaper reported.

Both men told investigators they lapsed in an out of consciousness, could not fight back, and had not given their consent, the newspaper reported.

One of the men was bitten and required care at a sexual assault treatment center, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

During Nepton’s court appearance on Saturday, a Broward County assistant state attorney said there had been “numerous recent incidents of similar behavior.”

The public defender told Broward Judge John D. Fry there was no proof the alleged victim had not given his consent and then had regrets.

Bond was set at $255,000, but Nepton was already being held without bond for the previous kidnapping charge.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdalesexual assault
