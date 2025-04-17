Man accused of killing cousin at Thanksgiving dinner in Miami-Dade arrested

A man accused of fatally shooting his cousin after the two had Thanksgiving dinner at their grandmother's home in Miami-Dade has been arrested, records show.

Isaiah Jaheim Ballard, 20, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 28 killing of 20-year-old Craig Stroud, according to Miami-Dade jail records and an arrest affidavit.

Stroud and Ballard were at their grandmother's home for Thanksgiving dinner when they got into an argument outside the home, the warrant said.

The argument escalated to a physical fight, and during the fight Ballard pulled out a gun and shot Stroud, the warrant said.

Stroud was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses said Ballard dismantled the gun and threw it in a bushy area as he fled, the warrant said.

On Jan. 13, Ballard was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge. The murder warrant was issued April 11.

Ballard appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.