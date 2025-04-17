Miami-Dade County

Man accused of killing cousin at Thanksgiving dinner in Miami-Dade arrested

Isaiah Jaheim Ballard, 20, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 28 killing of 20-year-old Craig Stroud, according to Miami-Dade jail records and an arrest affidavit

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of fatally shooting his cousin after the two had Thanksgiving dinner at their grandmother's home in Miami-Dade has been arrested, records show.

Isaiah Jaheim Ballard, 20, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 28 killing of 20-year-old Craig Stroud, according to Miami-Dade jail records and an arrest affidavit.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Isaiah Jaheim Ballard
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Isaiah Jaheim Ballard

Stroud and Ballard were at their grandmother's home for Thanksgiving dinner when they got into an argument outside the home, the warrant said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The argument escalated to a physical fight, and during the fight Ballard pulled out a gun and shot Stroud, the warrant said.

Stroud was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses said Ballard dismantled the gun and threw it in a bushy area as he fled, the warrant said.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Caught on Camera 53 mins ago

Intense bodycam videos show arrest of Tamarac triple murder suspect

On Jan. 13, Ballard was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge. The murder warrant was issued April 11.

Ballard appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us