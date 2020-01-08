Man Accused of Killing Driver in Oakland Park Traffic Dispute Arrested

Authorities have arrested a man who they say shot and killed another driver during a traffic dispute in Oakland Park back in November.
David McLean, 21, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the Nov. 17 killing of 27-year-old Ian Curtis, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
Curtis, of Fort Lauderdale, had been involved in a traffic dispute with the driver of the pickup near the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard that ended in Curtis being shot.
Curtis was seen exiting his white Mercedes-Benz before collapsing onto the roadway, and was found by a passerby, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said McLean was the driver of the pickup who fled the scene and was later seen on security video entering and exiting a nearby Publix shortly after the dispute.
McLean was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.