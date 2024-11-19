Man accused of killing pregnant mother has history of domestic violence: Court docs

Family and friends held onto each other as they gathered Monday night to mourn the loss of a mother who was found murdered last week.

Police say 41-year-old Delfina Perez Chilel, who was five months pregnant, was killed Tuesday by her children’s father, 38-year-old Victor Chavez Sr.

Investigators say Chavez confessed to killing her.

Police released body-worn camera video showing officers arriving at the couple’s home on SW 7th Avenue in Hallandale Beach that night for a welfare check.

According to the arrest report, Chilel was found dead inside the bathroom in a pool of blood. It states she had at least 16 cuts and stab wounds throughout her body.

Police say her unborn child died as well.

The report states that Chavez was found inside the bedroom in a deep and heavy sleep. Investigators say he tried to take his own life by taking several prescription pills.

Chavez appeared in bond court Sunday and was charged with second-degree murder.

Police say their children’s daycare called officers after the parents didn’t pick them up.

Court documents show Chavez had been arrested before for domestic violence charges, but each case was dismissed due to the victims not pressing charges or not showing up in court.

He was arrested three times between 2014 and 2017 for battery and aggravated battery.

Chilel’s family created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to send her body to Guatemala.