Man Accused of Killing Wife at JCC Linked to Girlfriend's 2009 Killing

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife at a Jewish community center in Miami-Dade over the weekend and who is a person of interest in the 2014 disappearance of an ex-girlfriend may be connected to the killing of another girlfriend back in 2009, family members said.

Carl Watts, 45, was arrested in Sunday's fatal shooting in the pool area at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center on Northeast 25th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said he showed up at the center and fatally shot his wife, identified by family members as 30-year-old Shandell Harris, as Harris was attending her daughter's swimming lesson.

It was revealed on Monday that Watts is still considered a person of interest in the 2014 disappearance of Trukita Scott, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Scott, a 24-year-old mother of two at the time, had been last seen in Miami Gardens on June 25 of that year and remains missing.

At the time of her disappearance, family members said they believed Watts, her longtime boyfriend, was responsible.

On Wednesday, family members of another of Watts' ex-girlfriends, said they believe he had something to do with her killing.

Vickie Simmons, a 25-year-old mother of two at the time, was found slain at a North Miami motel back in 2009.

Sister Lashon Jones said Simmons and Watts had been dating but she started to have second thoughts about their relationship and they had a falling out.

"He don’t like rejection, that’s the type of guy that he is," Jones said. "He takes you from your family and keeps you isolated."

Jones said shortly after the falling out, Simmons was found dead at the Sun N Surf Inn.

"He's just vicious, the type of work the devil has you do, taking people from their family, their kids," Jones said.

Watts is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Sunday's killing of Harris.

He was never charged in the disappearance of Scott or the killing of Simmons, but is a convicted felon who has been arrested multiple times and convicted for multiple weapons violations dating back to 1995, an arrest report said.

"He was just getting lucky, this time he got sloppy," Jones said.

In a statement Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police said they are "revisiting" the Simmons case.

"We do not name anyone a 'person of interest' with any of our cases," the police statement read. "We allow the investigation to lead us in the necessary direction."

Jones said she wonders if Sunday's shooting or the 2014 disappearance could have been prevented.

"The department failed us, the system failed us. They don’t have a choice but to pay attention, this has to be like a serial killer," Jones said. "He was just getting lucky, this time he got sloppy."