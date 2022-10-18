Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach.

Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.

Palla Acosta died at the scene.

Thomas and passenger Melissa Gregoire, then-37, were taken to Broward Health North medical center in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash happened about 5 p.m., Feb. 19, 2020, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

Thomas was driving west in the 600 block of Northeast 10th Street and when he tried to pass a slower car he veered off the road, the report stated.

Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide investigators questioned Thomas and Gregoire about a week after the crash. Gregoire said they had been drinking alcohol and Thomas was the driver, detectives said.

Blood samples taken at the hospital showed Thomas had a blood alcohol level of .17, more than twice the legal limit of .08, the report stated.

Thomas was re-arrested Monday for violating the terms of his pretrial release. He's facing a dozen charges that include DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving. He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.