Man Accused of Kissing Child on Carnival Cruise Ship: Miami-Dade Police

A Kentucky man was accused of lewd behavior after he allegedly kissed a child on the mouth while on a Carnival cruise ship, police said.

Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, an arrest affidavit said.

The victim's father told officers he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were on the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Saturday, the affidavit said.

On Monday, officers found Bishop on the ship and transported him to the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bishop refused to talk to detectives without an attorney present, police said. He was then arrested and booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Bishop later bonded out of jail and is expected to be arraigned in early November.