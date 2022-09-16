Man Accused of Leading High-Speed South Florida Chase Facing Multiple Charges

A man accused of leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase in South Florida made his first appearance in court Friday to face multiple charges.

Channing Howard, 19, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted aggravated assault and other charges following Thursday's chase that spanned two South Florida counties.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the chase began when Howard and two passengers were spotted by Miami-Dade Police in a white Honda heading north on the Florida's Turnpike.

The Honda had been reported stolen out of Palm Beach and was likely connected to other crimes, officials said.

Police tried to stop the car but the Honda fled into Broward County, weaving in and out of rush hour traffic at high speeds.

At one point, the car rammed a Miami-Dade Police patrol vehicle, officials said.

RAW: Florida Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a high-speed pursuit in South Florida.

The trio made it all the way to Lauderhill where they ditched the car and ran into an apartment complex.

Howard was caught a short time later but the two other suspects remain at-large.

In bond court Friday, Howard's defense attorney asked if Howard could stay with his mother on house arrest, but that was denied by Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer.

"No, he could have killed somebody. He was driving reckless on the Turnpike and on the streets, in the inside lane of traffic and cutting off cars," Glazer said. "He could have killed somebody. Thank goodness he didn’t."

Howard's bond was set at around $21,000, though he could face more charges.