Man accused of lewd acts with 12-year-old student at school in Miami-Dade

A man has been arrested after he was accused of lewd acts with a 12-year-old at a school in Miami-Dade.

Jermaine Garrett-Hudson, 33, of North Miami, was arrested Tuesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery and human trafficking, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jermaine Garrett-Hudson

According to an arrest report, on Feb. 28, Miami-Dade Police were contacted about an incident that happened at Sheyes of Miami Learning Centers at 3038 Northwest 48th Terrace back in December.

A 12-year-old boy who attends the school said he was near a water fountain when Garrett-Hudson approached and exposed himself to him, the report said.

The child ran back toward his classroom and looked back to see Garrett-Hudson holding five dollars in his hand, the report said.

The boy returned and Garret-Hudson told him if he performed a sex act on him he'd give him the money, the report said.

The boy agreed and performed the sex act on Garrett-Hudson in exchange for the money, the report said.

Garrett-Hudson was arrested at his home on Tuesday by Miami-Dade Police's Human Trafficking squad.

He denied having sexual contact with anyone including students and said it was impossible to do so because there's a staff member in every area of the school, the report said.

Garrett-Hudson was booked into jail. AIn court Wednesday, he was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.

The arrest report didn't say why Garret-Hudson was at the school or if he works there.