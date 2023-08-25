Man accused of molesting 8-year-old girl at luxury Aventura condo's pool

A man was arrested after he was accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl at a luxury Aventura condo building's pool, police said.

Jonathan David Taitz, 23, was arrested Thursday on a count of lewd and lascivious molestation, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened July 20 at the pool area of the Turnberry Isle condo complex at 19707 Turnberry Way, the report said.

The report said Taitz brought the 8-year-old victim toward a small bridge/walkway area of the pool, concealed from other people who were at the pool, where he allegedly molested her over her clothing at least twice.

"The victim advised the defendant to stop several times, however the defendant refused and continued to molest the victim," the report said.

Taitz turned himself in to police on Thursday with his mother and his attorney, the report said. He didn't give a statement before he was booked into jail, the report said.

During Taitz's appearance in bond court Friday, his attorney, Joseph Bosco, said Taitz suffers from a rare disorder called agenesis of the corpus callosum, and is missing part of his brain.

Bosco added that Taitz was declared incompetent in another case in juvenile court in 2017.

Bosco asked that Taitz be given a $25,000 bond and house arrest so he can receive a mental evaluation. The judge was expected to re-evaluate the request Friday afternoon.