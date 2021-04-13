Man Accused of Multiple Anti-Semitic Graffiti Incidents in Coral Gables

A man wanted for multiple anti-Semitic graffiti incidents in Coral Gables has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Benjamin Michael Garcia, 30, is facing criminal mischief vandalism charges for multiples incidents dating back to March 27, Coral Gables Police said.

Officials said Garcia vandalized several construction sites and buildings in Coral Gables as well as neighboring jurisdictions.

Detectives used video to track down Garcia, who could possibly face hate crime charges, officials said.

“Today our detectives arrested an individual who has been tormenting the Jewish Community using anti-Semitic graffiti," Chief Edward Hudak said in a statement.

Police released footage of Garcia in police custody. Attorney information wasn't available.