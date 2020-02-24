Man Accused of Murdering Another Man During Pizza Theft in Miami

Miami

A man accused of fatally shooting another man while stealing pizzas from him in Miami earlier this month has been arrested, authorities said.

Mike Velace, 34, was arrested and booked into jail Saturday on a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 2 killing of 31-year-old Miguel Hernandez, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Hernandez was seen on surveillance footage riding a bicycle and carrying three pizzas in the 1100 block of Northwest Court when five people who were in a Cadillac approached him. One of the people took one of the pizzas, and when Hernandez tried to ride away on the bike, the group followed him and attcked him, the report said.

At one point, the video showed Velace getting out of the Cadillac holding a handgun, before he's seen chasing Hernandez up a staircase, the report said. The video showed a flash of light before Velace runs back to the Cadillac, which fled the scene, the report said.

Detectives were able to track down the owner of the Cadillac, who turned out to be Velace's co-worker. The detectives also found two empty pizza boxes in the back of the car that appeared to be the ones that Hernandez had the night he was killed, the report said.

Velace appeared in court Monday, where he was ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

