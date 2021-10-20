Man Accused of Murdering Mother in Florida City Bus Stop Shooting

A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed his mother at a bus stop in Florida City.

Andrew Eloissaint, 20, also faces an attempted murder charge in the Tuesday morning shooting at the bus stop in the 200 block of Southwest 344th Street, according to a Miami-Dade Police arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said police responded to the bus stop around 4:20 a.m. and found the victim unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim turned out to be Eloissaint's mother, 48-year-old Loretta Bruno, according to the Miami Herald.

According to the arrest report, Bruno had been dropped off at the bus stop by a friend so she could catch a bus to work.

As she was walking to the bus stop, Eloissaint emerged from some nearby bushes and started shooting at her, the report said.

The friend who had dropped Bruno off began screaming for help and Eloissaint started shooting at him as he drove away, shattered his car window and flattening a tire, the report said.

Eloissaint fled the scene but was later found and arrested, police said.

According to the report, Eloissaint and Bruno had been involved in several verbal disputes over an inheritance Eloissaint had received from his father.

When Eloissaint was told there was no more money he told Bruno "If you don't give me my money, you're going to see what's going to happen to you," the report said.

Eloissaint was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.