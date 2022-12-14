Man Accused of Murdering Woman Whose Body was Found on I-95 in Broward

A man is facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 95 in Broward County earlier this month.

Christopher Patterson Jr., 36, was arrested in Georgia Tuesday evening and faces a first-degree murder charge, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Officials haven't released the identity of the woman, whose body was discovered in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 1.

A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger found the victim lying next to a vehicle while conducting routine patrol. Officials haven't said how she was killed.

Investigators were able to link Patterson Jr., of Pembroke Pines, to the killing, officials said.

He was taken into custody in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Office and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face the charge.