Man Accused of Neglecting Pit Bull in North Lauderdale

The chain was so tight around a dog’s neck that it was cutting into his skin, drawing blood, and causing an infection, a hospital veterinarian said.

The pit bull named “Boy” belonged to Wilson Dodorye, 35, who is facing a charge of animal cruelty, according to his arrest record.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue were called to a home in the 7700 block of Southwest Eighth Court on Wednesday where they found the dog with a metal chain choker around its neck, the report stated.

BSO

Firefighters had to use heavy bolt cutters to remove the chain that they said was causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the dog.

Dodorye told first responders he knew on Monday the dog’s chain was too tight but said he couldn’t remove it, investigators said.

The dog was taken to a VCA Animal Hospital in Hollywood. Dr. Jennifer Neuman estimated the chain had been cutting into the dog’s neck for at least seven days based on the amount of blood and pus coming from the open wound.

Following the veterinarian’s assessment of the dog’s health, Dodorye was arrested at the hospital on Wednesday. He was released from the Broward County Jail Thursday on $7,500 bond, records show.