Man Accused of Pistol-Whipping Miami Gardens UPS Store Manager Over Damaged Package

A man is facing charges after he was caught on camera severely beating and pistol-whipping the manager of a UPS store in Miami Gardens over a damaged package, police said.

Adaya Atum Baki, 36, was arrested Thursday on charges of armed burglary with assault or battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest report.

The alleged incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the store at 19821 Northwest 2nd Avenue and was captured on the surveillance cameras in the business.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the arrest report, Baki entered the business and was upset over a damaged package from Amazon.

The manager said Baki was a familiar customer, and was "described to have an aggressive demeanor towards the staff and patrons," the report said.

When he was denied a refund, Baki became angry and got into a verbal altercation with the manager, the report said.

Baki then grabbed the manager by the neck and struck him multiple times in the face with a firearm and his fist, the report said.

The altercation took place behind the enclosed area near the register and copy machine.

"The offender remained armed with his firearm unholstered after the physical assault with the total disregard for the livelihood of the staff and patrons," the report said.

Baki left the store but was yelling that he'd be back later, the report said.

Officers responded and were able to track down Baki at his home after he left behind a package slip with his name and address, the report said.

Baki was booked into jail, where he remained held on a $20,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the manager at the scene.