Man accused of pistol-whipping victim in Miami Beach armed home invasion

A man accused of pistol-whipping a victim during an armed home invasion at a Miami Beach apartment building where he also allegedly burglarized another victim has been arrested, police said.

Brian Lopez, 31, is facing multiple charges in the incidents that happened Tuesday at the Flamingo Towers at 1508 Bay Road, Miami Beach Police said.

Police said Lopez brandished a firearm to coerce a victim back to her apartment, then ordered three people inside to get on the floor.

One victim was hit on the head by Lopez's gun when he resisted, police said.

Lopez forced a victim to transfer $1,500 through Zelle, while another victim had their cellphone stolen, police said.

Police took Lopez into custody a short time later not far from the apartment building.

Investigators also discovered Lopez was behind a burglary of another unit at the same building where a cellphone, keys and a wallet were stolen, police said.

Lopez was charged with one count of armed home invasion, three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and one count of armed burglary with battery.

He was ordered held without bond.

According to an arrest report, Lopez has "an extensive and violent criminal history and had been released from a state prison in January.

Lopez has been on conditional release supervision with the Florida Department of Corrections until Nov. 1 on charges including drug sales, battery on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the report said.

