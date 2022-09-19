Man Accused of Placing Dead Animals at MSD Memorial to Remain in Jail

A Broward County circuit court judge may have set bonds totaling $750,000 for a man accused of leaving dead animals at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas memorial site, but Robert Zildjian Mondragon won’t be going anywhere soon.

The 29-year-old Margate man was arrested Aug. 4 and is facing nine charges that include three for disfiguring a tomb or monument.

Bond was set at $250,000 for each of the three charges, in court Monday, but Mondragon remains in the Broward County Jail without bond for violating probation, battery, and indecent exposure, records show.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Sept. 2 saying Mondragon left a dead duck, raccoon, and opossum on a bench at the MSD Memorial Garden since July 20.

The site honors the memory of the 17 students and staff that were killed in the Parkland school shooting Feb. 14, 2018.

Surveillance videos linked Mondragon to the dead animals. Detectives also said they found a photo on Mondragon’s cellphone of him holding a dead duck with its chest cavity cut open and another of a dead raccoon on the floorboard of the passenger’s side of his white Nissan Sentra.

Mondragon has face tattoos that detectives say resemble those of Tate Langdon, a fictional school shooter from the television series "American Horror Story."

His next court appearance is scheduled for December.