Man accused of posing as immigration lawyer in Hialeah busted in sting

A South Florida man is behind bars after police say he scammed a woman by posing as a licensed immigration lawyer.

Rafael Moreno, 49, is accused of practicing law without a license and unlawful use of a notary commission, which is a felony.

According to the arrest report, an Alabama woman was told the suspect could help her with asylum applications.

In March, she traveled to his office at 1625 Palm Avenue in Hialeah. There, she allegedly paid him $170, and he notarized documents for her husband without him being present, which made her suspicious about whether Moreno was an actual attorney.

According to an arrest report, he told her to come back with an additional $450 to continue the process in September. Instead, she contacted the police.

Officers set up a sting operation and on April 16, an undercover Hialeah detective visited the fake business and "was offered full legal assistance on an asylum claim."

Moreno's arrest report states that he "prepared the undercover detectives documents for $100. The defendant again stated he was an attorney with 15 years of experience and pointed to diplomas on the wall, which indicated such."

Moreno's bond was set at $5,000.