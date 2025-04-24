Hialeah

Man accused of posing as immigration lawyer in Hialeah busted in sting

According to the arrest report, an Alabama woman was told Rafael Moreno could help her with asylum applications.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida man is behind bars after police say he scammed a woman by posing as a licensed immigration lawyer.

Rafael Moreno, 49, is accused of practicing law without a license and unlawful use of a notary commission, which is a felony.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the arrest report, an Alabama woman was told the suspect could help her with asylum applications.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In March, she traveled to his office at 1625 Palm Avenue in Hialeah. There, she allegedly paid him $170, and he notarized documents for her husband without him being present, which made her suspicious about whether Moreno was an actual attorney.

According to an arrest report, he told her to come back with an additional $450 to continue the process in September. Instead, she contacted the police.

Officers set up a sting operation and on April 16, an undercover Hialeah detective visited the fake business and "was offered full legal assistance on an asylum claim."

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Fires 47 mins ago

Brush fire continues to burn, consumes 200 acres near Weston

Moreno's arrest report states that he "prepared the undercover detectives documents for $100. The defendant again stated he was an attorney with 15 years of experience and pointed to diplomas on the wall, which indicated such."

Moreno's bond was set at $5,000.

This article tagged under:

HialeahCrime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us