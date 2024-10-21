Taylor Swift

Man accused of posing as security at Hard Rock Stadium for Taylor Swift concert

Ivan Mariotti, 44, was arrested Friday on charges of falsely impersonating an officer and interference with an entertainment event, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is facing charges after police said he posed as security to get into the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ivan Mariotti, 44, was arrested Friday on charges of falsely impersonating an officer and interference with an entertainment event, an arrest report said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

According to the report, Mariotti was spotted dressed in a suit with a badge over his neck near the floor/field area of the stadium as Swift kicked off her three-night South Florida stop.

Ivan Mariotti
Miami-Dade Corrections
Ivan Mariotti
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

An officer asked Mariotti why he was wearing a badge, and Mariotti said he'd been hired by four women to work as a security guard, the report said.

Mariotti said he escorted the women to their seats and didn't have a ticket but was working security and that's how he got in, the report said.

He provided the name of a security company and identification, but the women said their aunt had hired a driver for the concert, not a security guard, so they didn't know why he had a bdage, the report said.

Local

Weather Oct 15

Redesign alert! NBC6 South Florida app has a new, customizable weather section

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

‘Just state the facts': Some Florida voters experiencing ballot confusion

Mariotti, who's listed as a rideshare driver in the report and lived on Key Biscayne, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftMiami GardensHard Rock Stadium
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us