Man accused of posing as security at Hard Rock Stadium for Taylor Swift concert

A man is facing charges after police said he posed as security to get into the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium.

Ivan Mariotti, 44, was arrested Friday on charges of falsely impersonating an officer and interference with an entertainment event, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Mariotti was spotted dressed in a suit with a badge over his neck near the floor/field area of the stadium as Swift kicked off her three-night South Florida stop.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ivan Mariotti

An officer asked Mariotti why he was wearing a badge, and Mariotti said he'd been hired by four women to work as a security guard, the report said.

Mariotti said he escorted the women to their seats and didn't have a ticket but was working security and that's how he got in, the report said.

He provided the name of a security company and identification, but the women said their aunt had hired a driver for the concert, not a security guard, so they didn't know why he had a bdage, the report said.

Mariotti, who's listed as a rideshare driver in the report and lived on Key Biscayne, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.