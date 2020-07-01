Man Accused of Racist Rant Against Black Homeowner Facing Charges

A North Miami Beach man is being held in jail on no bond after being accused of spewing a racist rant in the face of a Black man while armed with an Airsoft gun.

Joseph Fucheck tried to speak for himself in bond court Monday morning.

“You mean I have to be held here?” he said.

“Wait, wait, wait,” responded his lawyer, urging Fucheck to remain silent.

Fucheck, 58, is accused of verbally assaulting Dwayne Wynn, who has two family homes on one street near Interstate 95 and 95th Street in Miami-Dade's West Little River neighborhood.

The arrest warrant says Fucheck left a card in Wynn’s mailbox offering to buy the house with cash. When Wynn went to retrieve the card, Fucheck confronted him.

"If it was your property then why don’t you come over there?" Fucheck says in the cellphone video shot by Wynn.

"Is there a reason you have a firearm on you?" Wynn asks.

"Damn right I carry a motherf------ gun," Fucheck responds. He was carrying an Airsoft gun, which shoots pellets, not bullets.

Joseph Fucheck was arrested after authorities say he used racial slurs while pulling a gun on a Black homeowner in Miami-Dade earlier this month. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Fucheck tells Wynn he's a 35-year former Navy Seal and that he was the head of the SWAT team in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors later said Fucheck lied about serving and being a deputy.

Wynn captured video of the rant on his cellphone, which also captured Fucheck calling Wynn a racist slur.

Fucheck faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The video, it shows how unstable, frankly, he is,” the Assistant State Attorney said in bond court.

Fucheck is scheduled to appear in bond court again Monday.