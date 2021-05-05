Man Accused of Random Attack on Miami Beach Tourists Arrested: Police

A man accused of a random attack on two tourists near a Miami Beach bus stop last month has been arrested, police said.

Miami Beach Police said tips from the public led to the arrest of 36-year-old Michael Albert in Miami-Dade County Wednesday morning.

Albert is facing aggravated battery charges related to the April 30 incident that happened near a bus stop in the area of Collins Avenue and 9th Street.

Police said the victims, identified as Joshua Clarkson and Angela Dill, of New Hampshire, were walking on the sidewalk when Albert, who was sitting on the bus bench, got up and attacked them for no apparent reason.

An incident report said Clarkson was punched 9 to 10 times in the head and face with a closed fist, causing multiple bruises and a cut lip that required stitches. Dill was also punched in the face and had a swollen left eye.

The report said the attacker walked away from the scene without taking any belongings.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras from a nearby hotel.

Clarkson and Dill were treated for their injuries at Mt. Sinai's emergency room.

Police said they would be releasing more information on Albert's arrest later Wednesday.