Man Accused of Rape and Stalking, Spitting on Cop in Pompano Beach

A Pompano Beach man is behind bars seven months after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, then stalked her, and then spit twice on a police officer.

John Paul Fyke, 56, is charged with a sexual battery that happened in December, according to an arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

He forcibly attacked the woman, whom he knew, leaving her bruised all over her body, police said.

Days later, she returned home about 5 p.m. to find him inside trashing the place so she called police, the report stated.

She got a restraining order in January which Fyke allegedly violated several times as he kept coming by the home, investigators said.

A police officer went by Fyke’s Pompano Beach home Feb. 20 to question him and while Fyke was being read his rights in the back of a patrol car, Fyke spit on the officer twice, according to the arrest report.

Fyke was charged with aggravated stalking in violation of a restraining order and battery on an officer. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond Feb. 23, records show.

Once investigators had enough evidence to charge Fyke with sexual battery, they issued an arrest warrant and he surrendered on Wednesday.

At his first court appearance Thursday, Fyke said he was innocent.

Fyke was booked into the Broward County Jail on a $75,000 bond, records show.