Man Accused of Raping 16-Year-Old on Miami Beach

A South Florida man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on Miami Beach.

Miguel Alamilla, 20, was charged with sexual battery after police say he raped the girl Tuesday at the stairwell of his apartment building at 800 Washington Avenue.

The victim told police she moved to South Florida from California a week ago and met Alamilla on South Beach.

After the alleged assault, the victim called 911 and took police officers back to the building, where she pointed out Alamilla as he got off an elevator.

Alamilla is from San Antonio, Texas, and has been in Miami-Dade County since last March of 2019.

A judge set Alamilla’s bond to $10,000 and ordered that he can’t go within 500 feet of the victim.

If found guilty, he would be required to register as a sex offender.