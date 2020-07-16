Man Accused of Raping Sleeping Victim During Boat Party in Miami

A man appeared in court Thursday on allegations that he raped a sleeping woman during a boat party last month in Miami.

Alonso Morales, 26, of Doral, is facing charges of sexual battery in connection with the June 29 incident on the Rickenbacker Causeway, police said.

The victim said she was asleep in a cabin during the party and woke up to Morales sexually forcing himself on her, an arrest form said.

Two other people on the boat heard the commotion and they told police Morales jumped into the water to get away.

Morales’ private attorney appeared in bond court via Zoom and told the judge Morales surrendered to police on Wednesday. He also said Morales' family was willing to pay his bond.

The judge set a $10,000 bond and ordered Morales to surrender his Venezuelan passport. She also gave Morales a stay away order from the alleged victim.

Morales will have to attend his next court hearing, which is an arraignment on the criminal charges.