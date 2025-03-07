Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint in Miami-Dade home weeks after prison release

A man who allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint inside her Miami-Dade home just weeks after being released from prison was arrested after his sister called authorities, officials said.
Larry James Grant-Rogers, 25, was arrested on charges of armed sex battery, kidnapping, and armed burglary, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday when the victim, a 66-year-old woman, said she stepped out of her home to attend to her garden and left her front door unlocked.
When she was done gardening, she decided to take a shower, got undressed and got in her bathroom, and that's when she said a man suddenly appeared out of nowhere and grabbed her from behind, the report said.
The woman said the man, later identified as Grant-Rogers, was pointing a pistol in her face and tried to rape her as she screamed, told him she was sick and asked him to stop, the report said.
Grant-Rogers then took the woman to her bedroom and raped her, then tied up her hands and feet and moved her back to the bathroom, the report said.
Grant-Rodgers then made a call and asked his sister to come get him, giving his sister the address, the report said.
But the sister called the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and deputies went to the home where they found Grant-Rogers and the victim.
Grant-Rogers was booked into jail and appeared before a judge, who ordered him held without bond and appointed him a public defender.
Records showed Grant-Rogers was released from prison on Feb. 14, after he was sentenced to seven years behind bars in a robbery case in Suwanee County.
In court Thursday, a prosecutor said Grant-Rogers is on felony probation for the robbery case until 2033.