Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint in Miami-Dade home weeks after prison release

A man who allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint inside her Miami-Dade home just weeks after being released from prison was arrested after his sister called authorities, officials said.

Larry James Grant-Rogers, 25, was arrested on charges of armed sex battery, kidnapping, and armed burglary, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday when the victim, a 66-year-old woman, said she stepped out of her home to attend to her garden and left her front door unlocked.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

When she was done gardening, she decided to take a shower, got undressed and got in her bathroom, and that's when she said a man suddenly appeared out of nowhere and grabbed her from behind, the report said.

The woman said the man, later identified as Grant-Rogers, was pointing a pistol in her face and tried to rape her as she screamed, told him she was sick and asked him to stop, the report said.

Grant-Rogers then took the woman to her bedroom and raped her, then tied up her hands and feet and moved her back to the bathroom, the report said.

Grant-Rodgers then made a call and asked his sister to come get him, giving his sister the address, the report said.

But the sister called the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and deputies went to the home where they found Grant-Rogers and the victim.

Grant-Rogers was booked into jail and appeared before a judge, who ordered him held without bond and appointed him a public defender.

Records showed Grant-Rogers was released from prison on Feb. 14, after he was sentenced to seven years behind bars in a robbery case in Suwanee County.

In court Thursday, a prosecutor said Grant-Rogers is on felony probation for the robbery case until 2033.