Man Accused of Ripping Off Jewish Man's Yarmulke Before Attacking Him

A man in Palm Beach County was arrested Monday after deputies said he ripped the yarmulke off of a Jewish man's head before attacking the victim outside of a Walmart store.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Friday outside the store in Lake Worth, when 34-year-old Daniel Scanlan allegedly came up to the victim from behind and ripped off the yarmulke - a skullcap worn by Jewish men - and called the victim a Jewish slur.

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office officials said Scanlan later spat on the yarmulke, threw it once again and hit the victim.

Another customer from the store came out and tried to help the victim, but Scanlan allegedly grabbed her cellphone and insulted her before throwing her to the ground. The female victim suffered a minor injury to her elbow.

Scanlan fled the scene, but was later taken into custody. He faces two counts of robbery and two counts of battery on a person over the age of 65.