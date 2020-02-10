Man Accused of Robbing, Beating Elderly Man With Walker in SW Miami-Dade

A man accused of robbing and beating an 82-year-old man with his own walker on a southwest Miami-Dade street is facing charges, authorities said.

Armando Serna, 29, was arrested Monday on armed robbery, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older charges, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the victim was sitting on his walker in the 12800 block of Southwest 8th Street around 2 a.m. Monday when he was approached by Serna, who grabbed a garbage can lid and started hitting the man multiple times, knocking him to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, Serna grabbed the walker and hit the man on the head with it twice, before hitting him with a racket, the report said.

Serna rifled through the victim's pockets and stole his wallet, then demanded the victim's PIN to his food stamp card, the report said. The victim gave Serna the wrong number, and Serna fled the scene, the report said.

Officers responded and searched the area before they found Serna, who matched the description the victim gave of the suspect who attacked and robbed him, the report said. Serna was searched and had the victim's property in his possession, the report said.

Officers brought Serna to Kendall Regional Hospital, where the victim was being treated for his injuries, and the victim was able to identify Serna as his attacker, the report said.

Serna was booked into jail, where he was being held on $35,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.