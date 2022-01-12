Miami-Dade County

Man Accused of Running Illegal Post-Surgery Recovery Center From SW Miami-Dade Home

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man has been arrested after police said he ran an illegal post-surgery recovery center out of a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Fidel Clemente, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, according to a police report.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The report said officers with Miami-Dade Police's Medical Crimes Unit began surveillance on a home on Southwest 147th Court and saw a minivan arrive and a woman with bandages on her face and arms get out and go inside.

Officers went into the home and found that woman and another woman sitting in recliners in the main living area, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Fidel Clemente

The officers found Clemente, who agreed to let them search the home. During the search, officers found multiple beds in each of the home's four bedrooms that could be used to accommodate multiple patients, the report said.

Local

Lauderdale Lakes 1 hour ago

Several Men Arrested, Including Injured Driver, After Lauderdale Lakes Shooting

Caught on Camera 4 hours ago

Rapper Kodak Black Seen at Florida Panthers Game with Twerking Woman

Both of the woman who were in the home were post-surgery patients who said they'd received assistance with things including meals, medications, dressing and bathing, the report said.

The report said the home didn't have a license to operate as an assisted living facility.

Clemente was booked into jail and released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us