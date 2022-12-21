Man Accused of Running Large Cockfighting Ring in SW Miami-Dade

A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he ran a cockfighting ring on a property in southwest Miami-Dade.

Leonardo Cabrera, 59, was arrested Tuesday after the FBI executed a search warrant at a property in the 24400 block of Southwest 123rd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, several roosters and cockfighting rings were discovered on the property, along with fighting paraphernalia including syringes and spurs.

The report said there were also several roosters that were found in cages and had shaved feathers, a practice common in cockfighting.

Footage from the property showed multiple law enforcement officers there, including Miami-Dade Police. Several animal services workers and at least one forensic veterinarian were also at the scene removing items.

Cabrera was taken into custody and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.