Man Accused of Scamming Elderly Victims Out of Homes For Years

By Claudia DoCampo

A South Florida man was arrested for allegedly scamming at least a dozen elderly people out of their homes since 2011.

A 65-page arrest warrant detailed how Ramon Garcia-Abraham posed as a straw buyer to gain the titles to various homes.

"His job was to drive around Dade County looking for derelict homes, forged quick claim deeds into his name and either encumbered the deed or sell them to innocent third parties," a prosecutor said in bond court Wednesday.

One of his victims was a 99-year-old woman, authorities said.

“Emptied the house of everything in it, all of her photos, all of her furniture, all of her clothing, everything," prosecutors said.

Garcia-Abraham was at large for the last three years until his sister, who is one of his co-defendants, called authorities from state prison.

He faces charges of organized fraud, grand theft, fraudulent use of information from a deceased person and fraudulent use of personal identification.

The judge set a bond of $48,000 with house arrest and a GPS ankle monitor and also ordered Garcia-Abraham to surrender his passport.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of the alleged scam should contact the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office. 

