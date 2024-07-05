Man accused of selling fake tickets during Copa America match at Hard Rock Stadium

A man was arrested for selling multiple fake tickets during a recent Copa America soccer match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Octavious Lamar Dozier, 48, was arrested at the stadium in Miami Gardens on June 29 during the Argentina-Peru game.

According to an arrest report, a detective was working a Homeland Security detail at the stadium when he was alerted by stadium security that multiple people were attempting to gain entry to the stadium with fake tickets.

The detective went to a gate where he found officers attempting to separate multiple groups of victims.

Miami-Dade Corrections Octavious Lamar Dozier

The multiple victims told detectives they had tried to purchase tickets outside the stadium from Dozier and his associates, the report said.

One victim said he'd paid $180 for an electronic ticket only to find out that it was fake.

Other victims paid $100 or $130 for a ticket, while some bought pairs of tickets for $250 or $300, all of which were fake, the report said.

All of the victims identified Dozier as the person who sold them the fake tickets, and he was taken into custody, the report said.

Dozier denied being the person who defrauded the victims but told investigators he was with another man named "Dolla" who was interacting with the victims and fled on foot after defrauding them, the report said.

Dozier, who lives in College Park, Georgia, was arrested on charges of grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, and fraudulent creation or possession of an admission ticket.