Man accused of sending death threats to brother of Parkland shooting victim

A man is behind bars after police say he is accused of sending death threats to the brother of a Parkland shooting victim.

Officials say 27-year-old Brian Sajous sent several threatening messages on social media to Hunter Pollack, who lost his sister, Meadow, in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

"U gonna die," one message read.

This arrest comes just days before the 7th anniversary of the massacre.

Wednesday in a bond court hearing, Pollack said these messages have been going on for several years but says the latest were the most threatening.

"To be receiving threats and unsolicited messages from someone that he was going to kill me and put me with my sister is very concerning, I feel very threatened, not only do I need to protect myself, I do need to protect my family," Pollack said.

Sajous now faces several charges -- including aggravated stalking and sending a threat to kill.