Man accused of setting fire at his Lauderhill home while man was sleeping inside

A man is facing serious charges after authorities said he set fire to his Lauderhill home while another man was sleeping inside.

Emmanuel James, 19, was arrested early Monday on charges of first-degree arson to a dwelling or building where people are present and attempted felony murder, records showed.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3400 block of Northwest 5th Street where James lives.

Officers who responded to the home found a Volkswagen Tiguan fully engulfed by flames in the carport.

The fire started spreading to the walls of the carport as Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded.

Broward Sheriff's Office Emmanuel James

The victim, who shares a last name with James, was found in his bedroom and escorted out of his home, the report said.

The man said he was sleeping and was not aware of the fire, the report said.

James was later found at a Wawa in Plantation, where he was taken into custody before being booked into jail.

During James' bond court appearance, a prosecutor said video showed him buying the gas used to set the car on fire.

James was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.