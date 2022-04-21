Man Accused of Sex Assault of 16-Year-Old Girl Walking Home From School in Lauderhill

A 16-year-old Lauderhill girl said she was sexually assaulted on her way home from school and police said they've arrested her attacker.

According to the arrest report, Jermaine Henderson drove a white pickup truck into the path of the teenager as she was walking along Northwest 39th Avenue around 4 p.m. on April 11.

Henderson, 39, got out and struck up a conversation, complimenting her clothing. Then he threatened her with a box cutter, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

With the box cutter against her neck, Henderson forced her inside the cab of the 2008 Ford F-250 and sexually assaulted her twice, the report stated.

After he drove off, she went home and called police. They interviewed her then took her to a sexual assault treatment center.

Detectives said they obtained surveillance video from a neighborhood home and were able to trace the temporary paper license plate to the registered owner who knew Henderson.

Once police identified Henderson, the teenage girl picked his photograph out of a line up to confirm it.

Henderson was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond in the Broward County Jail on charges that include sexual assault with a weapon and battery on a victim over 12 years of age, records show.