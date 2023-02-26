Man Accused of Sex Battery Involving Minor He Met at Pembroke Lakes Mall: Police

A 28-year-old man is facing several charges after police said he engaged in sexual activity with an underage victim he met at the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

Kevin A. Rubio is charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a victim under the age of 16, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kevin Rubio

According to police, Rubio had met the juvenile victim on Thursday at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the victim entered the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot, where they engaged in sexual activity.

The suspect then brought the victim to his residence in the City of Miramar, where she spent the night, police said.

Rubio was arrested by Pembroke Pines Police Detectives and transported to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail.

He was given a $75,000 bond per each count. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police are asking if anyone has any additional information regarding this suspect, to contact their Investigations Division at 954-431-2225.