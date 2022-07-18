Man Accused of Sex Battery on Woman at Apartment in Pembroke Pines

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually battered a woman in an apartment in Pembroke Pines.

Robert Kabolowsky, 62, was arrested Saturday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, Broward County jail records showed.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said Kabolowsky was arrested after officers responded to the victim's home on Friday to investigate a delayed sexual battery report.

The alleged incident happened at a apartment at Century Village in the 1200 block of Southwest 128th Terrace, police said.

Kabolowsky was arrested Saturday at his home in Parkland before he was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

"This was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no threat to the community," police said in a statement.