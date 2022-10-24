Man Accused of Sex With Girl, 14, Then Extorting Her Mother With Nude Pictures of Daughter: BSO

A 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man is accused of having a year-long sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and then trying to extort money from her mother, court records show.

Jorge Octavio Coronado Sotelo is facing 42 charges for crimes including lewd and lascivious acts on a minor between 12 and 16, and burglary.

He was arrested about 2 a.m. Oct. 17 hiding on the property where the alleged teenage victim and her mother lived. Deputies said they were responding to reports of a sexual battery and burglary.

BSO

According to the arrest report, Coronado Sotelo coerced the girl into having sex in 2017 even though she resisted the first time, saying “no” and trying to kick him off. However, he continued the relationship without her mother’s knowledge.

Each took cellphone photographs and videos of some of their sexual encounters, until Coronado Sotelo contacted the mother Oct. 16 and sent her a nude picture of her daughter, the report stated.

He claimed an unknown person had gotten ahold of the nude pictures and threatened to post them on the internet unless the mother gave him money, investigators said.

When the mother confronted her daughter, the girl admitted she took that nude photo of herself and sent it to Coronado Sotelo, the report stated.

After his arrest, detectives questioned Coronado Sotelo and said he admitted to having a secret sexual relationship with the teenager for about one year but never forced her to have sex with him.

At his first court appearance, Broward Assistant state attorney Eric Linder said Coronado Sotelo was behind the extortion.

“I find it aggravating that he allegedly tried to extort the victim’s mother with nude pictures of her daughter,” he said.

Coronado Sotelo remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $255,000, records show, but he is also being held without bond for immigration officials.